Rio Tinto Group (LON:RIO) Price Target Lowered to GBX 4,200 at Barclays

Rio Tinto Group (LON:RIO) had its price objective decreased by Barclays from GBX 4,900 ($64.02) to GBX 4,200 ($54.87) in a research note issued to investors on Friday, PriceTargets.com reports. Barclays currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

Several other equities analysts also recently commented on the company. Royal Bank of Canada set a GBX 4,200 ($54.87) target price on Rio Tinto Group in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th. Jefferies Financial Group set a GBX 5,800 ($75.78) price target on Rio Tinto Group in a report on Wednesday, September 22nd. Morgan Stanley set a GBX 5,010 ($65.46) price target on Rio Tinto Group in a report on Wednesday, September 29th. UBS Group set a GBX 4,200 ($54.87) price target on Rio Tinto Group in a report on Friday, October 15th. Finally, Citigroup reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Rio Tinto Group in a report on Friday, October 15th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of GBX 5,240 ($68.46).

Rio Tinto Group stock opened at GBX 4,766.50 ($62.27) on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 23.22, a current ratio of 2.13 and a quick ratio of 1.77. The company has a market capitalization of £77.17 billion and a PE ratio of 5.70. Rio Tinto Group has a one year low of GBX 4,252.50 ($55.56) and a one year high of GBX 6,876.26 ($89.84). The business has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 5,192.71 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 5,742.74.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 23rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 12th were paid a GBX 404.10 ($5.28) dividend. This is a boost from Rio Tinto Group’s previous dividend of $288.63. This represents a dividend yield of 6.69%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 12th. Rio Tinto Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 0.56%.

In related news, insider Peter Cunningham sold 5 shares of Rio Tinto Group stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 5,055 ($66.04), for a total transaction of £252.75 ($330.22). Also, insider Ngaire Woods acquired 397 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 22nd. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 4,810 ($62.84) per share, with a total value of £19,095.70 ($24,948.65).

About Rio Tinto Group

Rio Tinto Group engages in exploring, mining, and processing mineral resources worldwide. The company offers aluminum, copper, diamonds, gold, borates, titanium dioxide, salt, iron ore, and uranium. It also owns and operates open pit and underground mines, mills, refineries, smelters, power stations, and research and service facilities.

