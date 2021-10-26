Rivernorth Capital Management LLC Increases Holdings in BlackRock MuniHoldings Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MHD)

Rivernorth Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of BlackRock MuniHoldings Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MHD) by 9.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,001,319 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 89,627 shares during the period. BlackRock MuniHoldings Fund comprises approximately 1.0% of Rivernorth Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 27th largest position. Rivernorth Capital Management LLC’s holdings in BlackRock MuniHoldings Fund were worth $16,802,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. CX Institutional purchased a new stake in shares of BlackRock MuniHoldings Fund in the 2nd quarter worth $32,000. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in BlackRock MuniHoldings Fund in the 1st quarter worth $62,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new stake in BlackRock MuniHoldings Fund in the 1st quarter worth $162,000. Kerntke Otto McGlone Wealth Management Group purchased a new stake in BlackRock MuniHoldings Fund in the 1st quarter worth $172,000. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of BlackRock MuniHoldings Fund in the 2nd quarter valued at about $187,000.

Shares of NYSE:MHD traded down $0.17 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $16.10. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 112,157 shares, compared to its average volume of 68,411. BlackRock MuniHoldings Fund, Inc. has a 12 month low of $14.90 and a 12 month high of $17.50. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $16.83 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $16.77.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 15th will be given a dividend of $0.06 per share. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.47%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 14th.

BlackRock MuniHoldings Fund Company Profile

BlackRock MuniHoldings Fund, Inc acts as Closed-End Investment Fund/Investment Trust. Its investment objective is to provide high current income from U.S. federal income taxes by investing primarily in a portfolio of medium- to lower-grade or unrated municipal obligations, the interest on which, in the opinion of bond counsel to the issuer, is from U.S.

