Rivernorth Capital Management LLC Lowers Stake in Western Asset High Income Opportunity Fund Inc. (NYSE:HIO)

Rivernorth Capital Management LLC reduced its holdings in shares of Western Asset High Income Opportunity Fund Inc. (NYSE:HIO) by 20.0% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 4,493,026 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock after selling 1,119,825 shares during the period. Western Asset High Income Opportunity Fund accounts for approximately 1.4% of Rivernorth Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 15th biggest holding. Rivernorth Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Western Asset High Income Opportunity Fund were worth $23,723,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. First Trust Advisors LP grew its position in Western Asset High Income Opportunity Fund by 3.3% during the 2nd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 321,456 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $1,697,000 after purchasing an additional 10,169 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of Western Asset High Income Opportunity Fund by 10.0% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,375,214 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $23,101,000 after purchasing an additional 397,827 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC lifted its stake in shares of Western Asset High Income Opportunity Fund by 42.4% in the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 45,231 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $239,000 after purchasing an additional 13,470 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp lifted its stake in shares of Western Asset High Income Opportunity Fund by 7.1% in the second quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 270,261 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $1,427,000 after purchasing an additional 18,005 shares during the period. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Western Asset High Income Opportunity Fund in the second quarter valued at about $448,000.

Shares of NYSE HIO traded up $0.01 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $5.20. The company had a trading volume of 800 shares, compared to its average volume of 230,312. Western Asset High Income Opportunity Fund Inc. has a twelve month low of $4.86 and a twelve month high of $5.39. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $5.26 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $5.22.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 22nd will be given a dividend of $0.03 per share. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.92%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 19th.

Western Asset High Income Opportunity Fund Profile

Western Asset High Income Opportunity Fund Inc is a closed ended fixed-income mutual fund launched and managed by Legg Mason Partners Fund Advisor, LLC. It is co-managed by Western Asset Management Company and Western Asset Management Company Limited. The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States.

