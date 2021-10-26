Rivernorth Capital Management LLC Sells 193,975 Shares of BlackRock MuniHoldings New York Quality Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MHN)

Rivernorth Capital Management LLC lowered its stake in BlackRock MuniHoldings New York Quality Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MHN) by 30.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 444,317 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 193,975 shares during the period. Rivernorth Capital Management LLC owned approximately 1.43% of BlackRock MuniHoldings New York Quality Fund worth $6,554,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. MML Investors Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of BlackRock MuniHoldings New York Quality Fund during the second quarter valued at approximately $166,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its position in shares of BlackRock MuniHoldings New York Quality Fund by 12.9% during the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 18,190 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $268,000 after purchasing an additional 2,080 shares in the last quarter. Platform Technology Partners acquired a new position in shares of BlackRock MuniHoldings New York Quality Fund during the second quarter worth $412,000. Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in shares of BlackRock MuniHoldings New York Quality Fund by 8.1% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 119,298 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,760,000 after purchasing an additional 8,920 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG increased its position in shares of BlackRock MuniHoldings New York Quality Fund by 7.0% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 177,834 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,506,000 after acquiring an additional 11,573 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 15.97% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE MHN traded up $0.04 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $14.22. The stock had a trading volume of 1,414 shares, compared to its average volume of 34,677. BlackRock MuniHoldings New York Quality Fund, Inc. has a twelve month low of $13.17 and a twelve month high of $15.16. The company has a 50 day moving average of $14.67 and a two-hundred day moving average of $14.65.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.0545 per share. This represents a $0.65 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.60%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 14th.

BlackRock MuniHoldings New York Quality Fund Profile

BlackRock MuniHoldings New York Quality Fund, Inc is a closed-end investment fund/investment trust. Its objective is to provide shareholders with current income exempt from federal income tax and New York State and New York City personal income taxes. The company was founded on March 16, 1992 and is headquartered in Wilmington, DE.

