Rivernorth Capital Management LLC Sells 197,293 Shares of PGIM High Yield Bond Fund, Inc (NYSE:ISD)

Rivernorth Capital Management LLC decreased its holdings in shares of PGIM High Yield Bond Fund, Inc (NYSE:ISD) by 25.8% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 566,019 shares of the company’s stock after selling 197,293 shares during the period. Rivernorth Capital Management LLC’s holdings in PGIM High Yield Bond Fund were worth $9,209,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. bought a new position in PGIM High Yield Bond Fund during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Ameritas Investment Company LLC bought a new position in PGIM High Yield Bond Fund during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of PGIM High Yield Bond Fund by 1,000,000.0% during the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 10,001 shares of the company’s stock worth $156,000 after acquiring an additional 10,000 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. grew its holdings in shares of PGIM High Yield Bond Fund by 9.3% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 13,629 shares of the company’s stock worth $213,000 after acquiring an additional 1,154 shares during the period. Finally, OTA Financial Group L.P. purchased a new position in shares of PGIM High Yield Bond Fund during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $230,000.

Shares of ISD stock traded up $0.07 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $16.35. 2,500 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 104,666. PGIM High Yield Bond Fund, Inc has a 1 year low of $13.41 and a 1 year high of $16.66. The company’s 50 day moving average is $16.36 and its two-hundred day moving average is $16.21.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 12th will be issued a dividend of $0.105 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 10th. This represents a $1.26 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.71%.

PGIM High Yield Bond Fund Company Profile

Prudential Short Duration High Yield Fund, Inc is a close ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Prudential Investments LLC. The fund is co-managed by Prudential Investment Management, Inc It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund primarily invests in a diversified portfolio of high yield fixed income instruments that are rated below investment grade (Ba1 or lower by Moody's Investors Service, Inc or BB+ or lower by Standard & Poor's Ratings Services).

