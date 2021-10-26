Rivetz (RVT) Price Tops $0.0120

Rivetz (CURRENCY:RVT) traded 1% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on October 26th. During the last week, Rivetz has traded 6.8% higher against the dollar. Rivetz has a market cap of $314,627.85 and $8.00 worth of Rivetz was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Rivetz coin can currently be bought for about $0.0120 or 0.00000019 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Rivetz alerts:

Starname (IOV) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $4,099.30 or 0.08159023 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $31.69 or 0.00051004 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001610 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 8.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.82 or 0.00002930 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.32 or 0.00002639 BTC.

Fantom (FTM) traded 13.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.29 or 0.00005292 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $133.47 or 0.00214839 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $63.94 or 0.00102922 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $7.11 or 0.00011439 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

Rivetz Coin Profile

RVT is a coin. Its genesis date was August 9th, 2017. Rivetz’s total supply is 200,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 26,244,468 coins. Rivetz’s official Twitter account is @rivetzcorp and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Rivetz is /r/Rivetz . Rivetz’s official website is rivetz.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Rivetz works through the Trusted Execution Environment: a private hardware “vault” on your phone that is completely independent from the operating system. Inside of this vault, everything is isolated – so no apps or software or operating system can see what’s inside. This is where Rivetz works to securely manage your secrets, your passwords, keys, and other private information. RvT Tokens power Rivetz: RvT is an Ethereum-based token that works with the blockchain to cryptographically prove that the vault in your phone is secure, all the way from the manufacturer to your pocket. The RvT blockchain can perform a health check, verifying that your vault’s integrity is intact, and that transactions you send are exactly the ones you intended. “

Rivetz Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Rivetz directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Rivetz should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Rivetz using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Rivetz Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Rivetz and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.