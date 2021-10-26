Robust Token (RBT) Market Capitalization Achieves $1.53 Million

Robust Token (CURRENCY:RBT) traded 0.6% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on October 26th. Robust Token has a total market cap of $1.53 million and approximately $20,310.00 worth of Robust Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Robust Token has traded 1.7% higher against the US dollar. One Robust Token coin can currently be bought for $43.86 or 0.00070323 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001604 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.11 or 0.00001781 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $44.00 or 0.00070562 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 19% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 9% against the dollar and now trades at $48.13 or 0.00077184 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $64.54 or 0.00103486 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $62,539.46 or 1.00284325 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4,168.99 or 0.06685131 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.64 or 0.00002626 BTC.

Robust Token Coin Profile

Robust Token’s total supply is 93,534 coins and its circulating supply is 34,984 coins. Robust Token’s official Twitter account is @coingecko and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Robust Token is https://reddit.com/r/robustprotocol

According to CryptoCompare, “A crypto currency aiming to be simple. Otherwise not much information available. “

Buying and Selling Robust Token

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Robust Token directly using U.S. dollars.

