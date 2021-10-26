Rocket Pool (RPL) Price Tops $34.39 on Exchanges

Rocket Pool (CURRENCY:RPL) traded down 1.8% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on October 26th. In the last seven days, Rocket Pool has traded up 10.1% against the US dollar. One Rocket Pool coin can now be purchased for approximately $34.39 or 0.00056704 BTC on exchanges. Rocket Pool has a total market cap of $353.53 million and approximately $1.20 million worth of Rocket Pool was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Starname (IOV) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4,099.30 or 0.08159023 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $32.45 or 0.00053501 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001649 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.75 or 0.00002889 BTC.

Fantom (FTM) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $3.14 or 0.00005171 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $129.61 or 0.00213710 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 6.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $63.15 or 0.00104118 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $7.15 or 0.00011784 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

Rocket Pool Coin Profile

Rocket Pool (CRYPTO:RPL) is a coin. Its launch date was September 7th, 2017. Rocket Pool’s total supply is 17,922,515 coins and its circulating supply is 10,279,742 coins. The Reddit community for Rocket Pool is /r/rocketpool and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Rocket Pool’s official website is www.rocketpool.net . Rocket Pool’s official Twitter account is @Rocket_Pool and its Facebook page is accessible here . Rocket Pool’s official message board is medium.com/rocket-pool

According to CryptoCompare, “RocketPool is an Ethereum-based Proof of Stake pool built to be compatible with Casper, the new consensus protocol due in 2018. It acts as a decentralized platform that provides the users, individuals or organizations, with tools to earn interest on their Ethereum. At the RocketPool, users can use 3d full party API for businesses that want to feature a Proof of Stake service. The RocketPool token (RPL) is a protocol token that was created to be a tool on distributed staking network. RPL token is Ethereum-based and it works with an automatic adjustment between reporting intervals mechanism in which Smart nodes on the RocketPool network report their status and server load every 15 minutes. “

Rocket Pool Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Rocket Pool directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Rocket Pool should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Rocket Pool using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

