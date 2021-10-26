Rogers Communications (NYSE:RCI) Upgraded to “B-” by TheStreet

Rogers Communications (NYSE:RCI) (TSE:RCI.B) was upgraded by TheStreet from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note issued on Friday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.
Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the company. Canaccord Genuity decreased their target price on Rogers Communications from C$70.00 to C$69.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Royal Bank of Canada cut Rogers Communications from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday. Zacks Investment Research cut Rogers Communications from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $55.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Monday, June 28th. TD Securities boosted their target price on Rogers Communications from C$74.00 to C$76.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on Rogers Communications from C$68.00 to C$72.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $71.00.
Shares of RCI stock opened at $45.66 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $48.66 and a 200 day moving average price of $50.20. The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48. The firm has a market cap of $23.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.41, a PEG ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 0.47. Rogers Communications has a 12 month low of $40.25 and a 12 month high of $53.90.
Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Stonehage Fleming Financial Services Holdings Ltd purchased a new stake in Rogers Communications in the second quarter worth $26,000. FORA Capital LLC purchased a new position in Rogers Communications during the first quarter worth about $31,000. Credit Agricole S A grew its position in Rogers Communications by 88,400.0% during the first quarter. Credit Agricole S A now owns 885 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 884 shares in the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Rogers Communications by 81.9% during the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 975 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 439 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kempen Capital Management N.V. lifted its stake in Rogers Communications by 270.3% during the second quarter. Kempen Capital Management N.V. now owns 996 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $81,000 after purchasing an additional 727 shares during the last quarter. 43.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Rogers Communications Company Profile
Rogers Communications Inc operates as a communications and media company in Canada. It operates through three segments: Wireless, Cable, and Media. The company offers mobile Internet access, wireless voice and enhanced voice, device and accessory financing, wireless home phone, device protection, text messaging, e-mail, global voice and data roaming, bridging landline, machine-to-machine and Internet of Things solutions, and advanced wireless solutions for businesses, as well as device delivery services; and postpaid and prepaid services under the Rogers, Fido, and chatr brands to approximately 10.9 million subscribers.
Featured Story: Is it Safe to Invest in Commodities?
Receive News & Ratings for Rogers Communications Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rogers Communications and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.