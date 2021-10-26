Rogers Communications (NYSE:RCI) Upgraded to “B-” by TheStreet

Rogers Communications (NYSE:RCI) (TSE:RCI.B) was upgraded by TheStreet from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note issued on Friday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the company. Canaccord Genuity decreased their target price on Rogers Communications from C$70.00 to C$69.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Royal Bank of Canada cut Rogers Communications from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday. Zacks Investment Research cut Rogers Communications from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $55.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Monday, June 28th. TD Securities boosted their target price on Rogers Communications from C$74.00 to C$76.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on Rogers Communications from C$68.00 to C$72.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $71.00.

Shares of RCI stock opened at $45.66 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $48.66 and a 200 day moving average price of $50.20. The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48. The firm has a market cap of $23.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.41, a PEG ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 0.47. Rogers Communications has a 12 month low of $40.25 and a 12 month high of $53.90.

Rogers Communications (NYSE:RCI) (TSE:RCI.B) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 20th. The Wireless communications provider reported $1.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.21. The company had revenue of $3.67 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.69 billion. Rogers Communications had a return on equity of 18.42% and a net margin of 11.20%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.81 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Rogers Communications will post 2.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Stonehage Fleming Financial Services Holdings Ltd purchased a new stake in Rogers Communications in the second quarter worth $26,000. FORA Capital LLC purchased a new position in Rogers Communications during the first quarter worth about $31,000. Credit Agricole S A grew its position in Rogers Communications by 88,400.0% during the first quarter. Credit Agricole S A now owns 885 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 884 shares in the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Rogers Communications by 81.9% during the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 975 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 439 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kempen Capital Management N.V. lifted its stake in Rogers Communications by 270.3% during the second quarter. Kempen Capital Management N.V. now owns 996 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $81,000 after purchasing an additional 727 shares during the last quarter. 43.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Rogers Communications Inc operates as a communications and media company in Canada. It operates through three segments: Wireless, Cable, and Media. The company offers mobile Internet access, wireless voice and enhanced voice, device and accessory financing, wireless home phone, device protection, text messaging, e-mail, global voice and data roaming, bridging landline, machine-to-machine and Internet of Things solutions, and advanced wireless solutions for businesses, as well as device delivery services; and postpaid and prepaid services under the Rogers, Fido, and chatr brands to approximately 10.9 million subscribers.

