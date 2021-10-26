Rogers Communications (TSE:RCI.B) Downgraded to Hold at Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada lowered shares of Rogers Communications (TSE:RCI.B) (NYSE:RCI) from an outperform rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Monday, Price Targets.com reports. Royal Bank of Canada currently has C$73.00 price target on the stock, down from their previous price target of C$76.00.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on shares of Rogers Communications from C$72.00 to C$68.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 12th. Canaccord Genuity reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Rogers Communications in a research report on Wednesday, September 8th. TD Securities raised their price target on shares of Rogers Communications from C$74.00 to C$76.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Rogers Communications from C$72.00 to C$78.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. Finally, Cormark raised their price target on shares of Rogers Communications from C$71.00 to C$74.00 in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of C$70.31.

Shares of TSE:RCI.B opened at C$56.55 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 200.37. Rogers Communications has a 52-week low of C$53.63 and a 52-week high of C$67.59. The company has a 50 day moving average of C$61.35 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$62.41. The company has a market capitalization of C$28.55 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.90.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 1st. Investors of record on Friday, October 1st were paid a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.54%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 8th. Rogers Communications’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 63.31%.

Rogers Communications Company Profile

Rogers Communications Inc operates as a communications and media company in Canada. It operates through three segments: Wireless, Cable, and Media. The Wireless segment offers wireless voice and data communication services to individual consumers, businesses, governments, and other telecommunications service providers; postpaid and prepaid wireless services under the Rogers, Fido, and chatr brands; and wireless devices, services, and applications to consumers and businesses.

