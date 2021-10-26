Roivant Sciences (NASDAQ:ROIV) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at Truist

Truist assumed coverage on shares of Roivant Sciences (NASDAQ:ROIV) in a report published on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage issued a buy rating and a $15.00 target price on the stock.

Several other research analysts have also weighed in on the company. Cowen began coverage on Roivant Sciences in a research report on Tuesday. They set an outperform rating on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Roivant Sciences in a research report on Tuesday. They set a buy rating on the stock.

Get Roivant Sciences alerts:

NASDAQ:ROIV opened at $7.04 on Tuesday. Roivant Sciences has a twelve month low of $5.80 and a twelve month high of $9.99.

Receive News & Ratings for Roivant Sciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Roivant Sciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.