Royal Bank of Canada Buys 2,066,048 Shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA)

Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA) by 7.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 28,954,083 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,066,048 shares during the quarter. Royal Bank of Canada’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF were worth $1,491,715,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in VEA. Monarch Capital Management Inc. raised its position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. Monarch Capital Management Inc. now owns 36,395 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,875,000 after purchasing an additional 196 shares during the period. Financial Insights Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 2.6% during the second quarter. Financial Insights Inc. now owns 7,876 shares of the company’s stock valued at $406,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Tranquility Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 3.1% during the second quarter. Tranquility Partners LLC now owns 6,781 shares of the company’s stock valued at $349,000 after purchasing an additional 202 shares in the last quarter. Geller Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 1.6% during the second quarter. Geller Advisors LLC now owns 13,368 shares of the company’s stock valued at $689,000 after purchasing an additional 210 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 0.9% in the second quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC now owns 23,880 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,230,000 after acquiring an additional 219 shares in the last quarter.

Get Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF alerts:

Shares of VEA opened at $52.16 on Tuesday. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF has a twelve month low of $39.13 and a twelve month high of $53.49. The company has a 50 day moving average of $51.91 and a two-hundred day moving average of $51.76.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VEA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.