Royal Bank of Canada Increases Stantec (NYSE:STN) Price Target to C$65.00

Stantec (NYSE:STN) (TSE:STN) had its price objective lifted by Royal Bank of Canada from C$59.00 to C$65.00 in a research report released on Friday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a sector perform rating on the business services provider’s stock.

STN has been the subject of several other research reports. Canaccord Genuity increased their price target on shares of Stantec from C$71.00 to C$82.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday. National Bankshares lowered shares of Stantec to a hold rating and set a $60.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Friday, August 6th. CIBC raised their price objective on shares of Stantec from C$73.00 to C$78.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Friday. National Bank Financial lowered shares of Stantec from an outperform overweight rating to a sector perform overweight rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on shares of Stantec from C$67.00 to C$76.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Friday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $71.04.

Shares of STN opened at $55.21 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $48.62 and a 200-day simple moving average of $46.47. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.20 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a current ratio of 1.32. Stantec has a 52 week low of $28.10 and a 52 week high of $58.50.

Stantec (NYSE:STN) (TSE:STN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The business services provider reported $0.50 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $739.43 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $758.16 million. Stantec had a net margin of 4.28% and a return on equity of 13.39%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Stantec will post 1.88 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 30th were paid a dividend of $0.1316 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 28th. This represents a $0.53 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.95%. Stantec’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 31.33%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in STN. BlackRock Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Stantec during the first quarter valued at approximately $1,341,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in Stantec by 25.9% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 397,065 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $16,987,000 after acquiring an additional 81,767 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Stantec by 11.0% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 41,066 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,807,000 after acquiring an additional 4,065 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its stake in Stantec by 14.6% in the first quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 115,590 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $4,948,000 after acquiring an additional 14,747 shares during the last quarter. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Stantec by 401.4% in the first quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 168,572 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $7,210,000 after acquiring an additional 134,951 shares during the last quarter. 59.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Stantec Company Profile

Stantec, Inc engages the provision of in general design and architectural solutions. It operates through the following segments: Buildings; Energy and Resources; Environment Services; Infrastructure; and Water. The Buildings segment offers pre-design, design, and construction administration services in planning, architecture, buildings engineering, and interior design services for vertical infrastructure.

