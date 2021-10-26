Royal Bank of Canada Raises Webster Financial (NYSE:WBS) Price Target to $68.00

Webster Financial (NYSE:WBS) had its price objective boosted by Royal Bank of Canada from $63.00 to $68.00 in a research note published on Friday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Webster Financial from $55.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. Wedbush decreased their price target on shares of Webster Financial from $65.00 to $60.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Finally, Raymond James upped their price target on shares of Webster Financial from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Friday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $58.55.

WBS stock opened at $58.78 on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $51.64 and a 200 day simple moving average of $52.89. The stock has a market cap of $5.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.47 and a beta of 1.55. Webster Financial has a 1 year low of $29.87 and a 1 year high of $63.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 0.79 and a quick ratio of 0.79.

Webster Financial (NYSE:WBS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 20th. The financial services provider reported $1.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.08. The business had revenue of $313.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $296.90 million. Webster Financial had a net margin of 26.65% and a return on equity of 12.41%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.75 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Webster Financial will post 4.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Voloridge Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Webster Financial during the first quarter worth $1,446,000. Mackenzie Financial Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Webster Financial during the second quarter worth $2,822,000. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Webster Financial by 65.9% during the first quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 31,928 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,760,000 after buying an additional 12,684 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its position in shares of Webster Financial by 25.4% during the second quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 242,187 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $12,918,000 after buying an additional 49,010 shares during the period. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC increased its position in shares of Webster Financial by 86.1% during the second quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 68,004 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,627,000 after buying an additional 31,460 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 90.63% of the company’s stock.

Webster Financial Corp., is holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services to individuals, families, and businesses. It operates through the following business segments: Commercial Banking, HSA Bank, and Community Banking. The Commercial Banking segment includes commercial banking and private banking.

