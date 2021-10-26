Royal Bank of Canada Reiterates “GBX 6,000” Price Target for Reckitt Benckiser Group (LON:RB)

Reckitt Benckiser Group (LON:RB) has been given a GBX 6,000 ($78.39) target price by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Several other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on RB. Sanford C. Bernstein set a GBX 5,400 ($70.55) price target on Reckitt Benckiser Group in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group set a GBX 5,700 ($74.47) price objective on Reckitt Benckiser Group in a report on Wednesday, September 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a GBX 6,150 ($80.35) target price on Reckitt Benckiser Group in a research note on Thursday, September 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a GBX 8,500 ($111.05) target price on shares of Reckitt Benckiser Group in a research report on Wednesday, September 29th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a GBX 7,100 ($92.76) price target on shares of Reckitt Benckiser Group in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Reckitt Benckiser Group currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of GBX 7,174.55 ($93.74).

Get Reckitt Benckiser Group alerts:

The company has a 50-day moving average of GBX 6,356.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 116.01, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a current ratio of 0.77. The stock has a market cap of £48.36 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.79. Reckitt Benckiser Group has a 52-week low of GBX 5,782 ($75.54) and a 52-week high of GBX 8,020 ($104.78).

Reckitt Benckiser Group plc manufactures, markets, and sells health, hygiene, and home products. The company offers acne treatment creams, facial washes, and cleansing pads; disinfection, hygiene, and first aid products; condoms, sex toys, and lubricants; heartburn and indigestion solutions; and cough and chest congestion, multi-symptom, and sinus remedies for adults and children under the Clearasil, Dettol, Durex, Gaviscon, and Mucinex brands.

Featured Story: Short Selling Stocks, A Beginner’s Guide

Receive News & Ratings for Reckitt Benckiser Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Reckitt Benckiser Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.