Royal Bank of Canada Sells 176,336 Shares of Crown Castle International Corp. (REIT) (NYSE:CCI)

Royal Bank of Canada lowered its stake in shares of Crown Castle International Corp. (REIT) (NYSE:CCI) by 3.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,008,063 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 176,336 shares during the quarter. Royal Bank of Canada owned about 1.16% of Crown Castle International worth $977,073,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in CCI. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in Crown Castle International in the 1st quarter valued at $118,000. Guggenheim Capital LLC increased its holdings in Crown Castle International by 8.9% in the 1st quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 44,448 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $7,651,000 after buying an additional 3,640 shares during the period. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Crown Castle International by 19.7% in the 1st quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 6,647 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,144,000 after buying an additional 1,092 shares during the period. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Crown Castle International in the 1st quarter valued at $303,000. Finally, National Pension Service increased its holdings in Crown Castle International by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. National Pension Service now owns 586,964 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $101,034,000 after buying an additional 11,534 shares during the period. 90.06% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CCI has been the topic of several analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group raised shares of Crown Castle International from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $192.00 to $195.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. KeyCorp lowered their target price on shares of Crown Castle International from $224.00 to $202.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on shares of Crown Castle International from $210.00 to $202.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of Crown Castle International in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $162.00 target price on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on shares of Crown Castle International from $210.00 to $200.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, September 30th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $196.08.

Shares of Crown Castle International stock opened at $177.64 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $185.88 and a two-hundred day moving average of $188.87. The stock has a market capitalization of $76.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 68.32, a PEG ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 0.37. Crown Castle International Corp. has a 52 week low of $146.15 and a 52 week high of $204.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.30, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a current ratio of 0.66.

Crown Castle International (NYSE:CCI) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 19th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.81 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $1.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.62 billion. Crown Castle International had a net margin of 18.62% and a return on equity of 12.30%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.56 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Crown Castle International Corp. will post 6.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 15th will be issued a $1.47 dividend. This is a positive change from Crown Castle International’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.33. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 14th. This represents a $5.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.31%. Crown Castle International’s payout ratio is 78.47%.

Crown Castle International Company Profile

Crown Castle International Corp. is a real estate investment trust company, which engages in the provision of access to wireless infrastructure via long-term contacts. It operates through the following segments: Towers and Fiber. The Towers segment offers access, including space or capacity towers dispersed throughout the United States.

