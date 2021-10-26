Royal Dutch Shell (OTCMKTS:RDS-A) Trading Down 0.3%

Royal Dutch Shell plc (OTCMKTS:RDS-A) dropped 0.3% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $48.17 and last traded at $48.69. Approximately 4,391,622 shares were traded during mid-day trading, The stock had previously closed at $48.85.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. HSBC downgraded Royal Dutch Shell from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. Barclays upgraded Royal Dutch Shell from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 13th. Finally, upgraded Royal Dutch Shell from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 30th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $48.00.

The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $42.06 and a 200 day simple moving average of $40.59.

Royal Dutch Shell plc operates as an energy and petrochemical company worldwide. The company operates through Integrated Gas, Upstream, Oil Products, Chemicals segments. It explores for and extracts crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids; markets and transports oil and gas; produces gas-to-liquids fuels and other products; and operates upstream and midstream infrastructure necessary to deliver gas to market.

