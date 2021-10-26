Rune 24 Hour Volume Reaches $246,485.00 (RUNE)

Rune (CURRENCY:RUNE) traded 12.6% higher against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on October 26th. During the last seven days, Rune has traded up 109.6% against the US dollar. One Rune coin can now be purchased for about $450.62 or 0.00723852 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Rune has a market cap of $8.70 million and approximately $246,485.00 worth of Rune was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001606 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.10 or 0.00001775 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $43.87 or 0.00070464 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 21.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $47.69 or 0.00076613 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $63.17 or 0.00101479 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $62,217.28 or 0.99942476 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $4,152.68 or 0.06670637 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.65 or 0.00002646 BTC.

Rune Profile

Rune’s total supply is 22,530 coins and its circulating supply is 19,300 coins. Rune’s official Twitter account is @RuneFarm

Buying and Selling Rune

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Rune directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Rune should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Rune using one of the exchanges listed above.

