Rupiah Token (IDRT) Price Tops $0.0001 on Top Exchanges

Rupiah Token (CURRENCY:IDRT) traded down 0.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on October 26th. In the last week, Rupiah Token has traded down 0.6% against the U.S. dollar. One Rupiah Token coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC on major exchanges. Rupiah Token has a total market capitalization of $7.28 million and approximately $546,882.00 worth of Rupiah Token was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Starname (IOV) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $4,099.30 or 0.08159023 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $33.15 or 0.00054572 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001646 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 4.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.79 or 0.00002943 BTC.

Fantom (FTM) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.15 or 0.00005187 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $130.04 or 0.00214061 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 6.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $63.22 or 0.00104064 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 4.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.21 or 0.00011876 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

Rupiah Token Coin Profile

Rupiah Token is a coin. Its genesis date was April 22nd, 2019. Rupiah Token’s total supply is 130,112,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 102,878,997,094 coins. The official website for Rupiah Token is idrt.link/whitepaper . The official message board for Rupiah Token is medium.com/rupiahtoken-blog . Rupiah Token’s official Twitter account is @RupiahTokenIDRT and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Rupiah Token (IDRT) is an Ethereum-based Token (ERC-20) that is fully collateralized 1:1 by Rupiah (IDR) fiat currency. Each IDRT is backed by the equivalent amount of Fiat Rupiah in an Indonesian bank account and can be redeemed for Fiat through the platform. “

Buying and Selling Rupiah Token

