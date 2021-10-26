Rush Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:RUSHA) SVP Scott T. Anderson Sells 16,501 Shares

Rush Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:RUSHA) SVP Scott T. Anderson sold 16,501 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.27, for a total value of $862,507.27. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

NASDAQ RUSHA traded up $0.01 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $53.70. 322,277 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 199,242. The company has a market capitalization of $2.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.76 and a beta of 1.28. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $44.74 and a 200-day simple moving average of $46.20. The company has a quick ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. Rush Enterprises, Inc. has a 12-month low of $35.06 and a 12-month high of $54.27.

Rush Enterprises (NASDAQ:RUSHA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 19th. The company reported $1.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.98 by $0.22. Rush Enterprises had a return on equity of 13.81% and a net margin of 3.57%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.60 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Rush Enterprises, Inc. will post 3.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 10th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 8th will be issued a $0.19 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 5th. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.42%. Rush Enterprises’s dividend payout ratio is presently 37.25%.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in RUSHA. LPL Financial LLC grew its stake in Rush Enterprises by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 11,462 shares of the company’s stock worth $496,000 after buying an additional 235 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. lifted its position in Rush Enterprises by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 15,449 shares of the company’s stock worth $668,000 after acquiring an additional 264 shares during the period. IndexIQ Advisors LLC lifted its position in Rush Enterprises by 3.4% during the 2nd quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 8,119 shares of the company’s stock worth $351,000 after acquiring an additional 266 shares during the period. M&T Bank Corp lifted its position in Rush Enterprises by 5.6% during the 2nd quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 5,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $225,000 after acquiring an additional 278 shares during the period. Finally, US Bancorp DE lifted its position in Rush Enterprises by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 28,465 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,231,000 after acquiring an additional 401 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.26% of the company’s stock.

RUSHA has been the topic of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Rush Enterprises from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $59.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Saturday. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on Rush Enterprises from $53.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on Rush Enterprises from $49.00 to $53.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 22nd.

Rush Enterprises Company Profile

Rush Enterprises, Inc engages in the provision of commercial vehicle industry solutions through its network of commercial vehicle dealerships The firm provides an integrated, one-stop approach to the service and sales of new and used heavy- and medium-duty trucks, aftermarket parts, service, collision center capabilities, chrome accessories, tires, engineered vehicle modification solutions, and a range of financial services including financing, insurance and leasing, and rental options.

