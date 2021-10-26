Sachem Capital (NYSEAMERICAN:SACH) Receives Buy Rating from Aegis

Aegis reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of Sachem Capital (NYSEAMERICAN:SACH) in a research report report published on Monday morning, AnalystRatings.com reports. They currently have a $8.00 price objective on the stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Sachem Capital from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Thursday, August 26th.

SACH stock opened at $5.93 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $167.91 million, a PE ratio of 14.46 and a beta of 1.33. Sachem Capital has a 52 week low of $3.88 and a 52 week high of $6.35.

Sachem Capital (NYSEAMERICAN:SACH) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, August 15th. The company reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.11. Sachem Capital had a net margin of 41.07% and a return on equity of 9.61%. As a group, research analysts forecast that Sachem Capital will post 0.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 29th. Investors of record on Monday, October 25th will be given a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.09%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 22nd. Sachem Capital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 106.67%.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Squarepoint Ops LLC grew its position in Sachem Capital by 9.3% during the 2nd quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 28,677 shares of the company’s stock worth $153,000 after purchasing an additional 2,442 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Sachem Capital by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 492,544 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,571,000 after acquiring an additional 2,462 shares during the period. Bard Associates Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Sachem Capital by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter. Bard Associates Inc. now owns 613,850 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,284,000 after acquiring an additional 11,800 shares during the period. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Sachem Capital in the 2nd quarter worth $70,000. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Sachem Capital in the 2nd quarter worth $76,000. 15.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Sachem Capital Company Profile

Sachem Capital Corp. is a real estate finance company, which engages in the provision of real estate investment trust services. The firm specializes in originating, underwriting, funding, servicing, and managing services for a portfolio of short-term loans. It offers short-term, secured, and non-banking loans to real estate investors to fund their acquisition, renovation, rehabilitation, or development of residential and commercial properties.

