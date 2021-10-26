SAP (ETR:SAP) PT Set at €142.00 by Barclays

Barclays set a €142.00 ($167.06) target price on SAP (ETR:SAP) in a research note published on Friday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Several other research firms also recently weighed in on SAP. Warburg Research set a €135.00 ($158.82) target price on SAP in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €135.00 ($158.82) target price on SAP in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. Morgan Stanley set a €136.00 ($160.00) target price on SAP in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. Baader Bank set a €144.00 ($169.41) price objective on SAP in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. Finally, Berenberg Bank set a €141.00 ($165.88) price objective on SAP in a research note on Friday. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of €135.25 ($159.12).

Shares of ETR:SAP opened at €123.74 ($145.58) on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of €122.80 and a 200 day moving average price of €119.38. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 44.52. The company has a market capitalization of $145.96 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.03. SAP has a 12-month low of €89.93 ($105.80) and a 12-month high of €129.20 ($152.00).

SAP SE operates as an enterprise application software company worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Applications, Technology & Support; Concur; Qualtrics; and Services. It offers SAP S/4HANA, an enterprise resource planning suite for intelligent technologies; SAP Integrated Business Planning for Supply Chain, a cloud-based solution that delivers real-time supply chain planning capabilities; SAP Intelligent Asset Management, a solution that helps to define, plan, and monitor service and maintenance strategy; SAP SuccessFactors Human Experience Management Suite, a cloud software that helps to develop, manage, and engage people; SAP Ariba, a digital business-to-business marketplace; SAP Concur, a travel and expense management software; and SAP Fieldglass, a cloud application for services procurement and contingent workforce management.

