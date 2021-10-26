SAP’s (SAP) Overweight Rating Reiterated at Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley restated their overweight rating on shares of SAP (NYSE:SAP) in a research note issued to investors on Friday morning, The Fly reports.

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Barclays reaffirmed an overweight rating and set a $165.00 target price (up from $162.00) on shares of SAP in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. Societe Generale reiterated a buy rating on shares of SAP in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. Bank of America upgraded shares of SAP from an underperform rating to a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 7th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on shares of SAP from $47.00 to $43.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, September 21st. Finally, UBS Group reiterated a neutral rating on shares of SAP in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $123.70.

SAP stock opened at $144.72 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $143.89 and a 200-day moving average of $142.04. SAP has a one year low of $104.64 and a one year high of $151.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 1.07. The company has a market cap of $177.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.45, a P/E/G ratio of 2.84 and a beta of 1.03.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Trustcore Financial Services LLC increased its position in SAP by 183.3% in the second quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 204 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 132 shares during the last quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in SAP during the first quarter valued at $42,000. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of SAP by 50.0% during the second quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 345 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 115 shares during the period. WealthShield Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of SAP by 31.5% during the second quarter. WealthShield Partners LLC now owns 351 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 84 shares during the period. Finally, Vigilant Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SAP during the third quarter valued at $54,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 4.18% of the company’s stock.

SAP Company Profile

SAP SE engages in the provision of enterprise application software and software-related services. It operates through the following segments: Applications, Technology, and Services; Intelligent Spend Group; and Qualtrics. The Applications, Technology, and Services segment includes software licenses, cloud subscriptions, and related services.

