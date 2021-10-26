ScanSource, Inc. (NASDAQ:SCSC) Shares Sold by Deutsche Bank AG

Deutsche Bank AG cut its stake in shares of ScanSource, Inc. (NASDAQ:SCSC) by 6.7% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 17,615 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 1,269 shares during the quarter. Deutsche Bank AG’s holdings in ScanSource were worth $495,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Panagora Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in ScanSource by 84.5% during the 2nd quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 27,400 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $771,000 after acquiring an additional 12,547 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its stake in ScanSource by 9.2% during the 2nd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 21,620 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $608,000 after acquiring an additional 1,822 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. raised its stake in ScanSource by 65.0% during the 2nd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 23,633 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $665,000 after acquiring an additional 9,313 shares during the last quarter. Smith Graham & Co. Investment Advisors LP raised its stake in ScanSource by 19.0% during the 2nd quarter. Smith Graham & Co. Investment Advisors LP now owns 354,162 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $9,963,000 after acquiring an additional 56,474 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. raised its stake in ScanSource by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 35,698 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,004,000 after acquiring an additional 423 shares during the last quarter. 95.60% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other ScanSource news, CEO Michael L. Baur sold 7,554 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, September 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.44, for a total transaction of $282,821.76. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 120,861 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,525,035.84. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Michael L. Baur sold 2,814 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.84, for a total value of $100,853.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 37,071 shares of company stock valued at $1,375,261 over the last ninety days. 4.59% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NASDAQ SCSC opened at $37.76 on Tuesday. ScanSource, Inc. has a 1-year low of $19.44 and a 1-year high of $38.49. The company has a market capitalization of $962.84 million, a P/E ratio of 94.40 and a beta of 1.58. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $34.47 and a 200 day moving average price of $30.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 1.66 and a quick ratio of 1.02.

ScanSource (NASDAQ:SCSC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 23rd. The industrial products company reported $0.96 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.39. ScanSource had a return on equity of 10.07% and a net margin of 0.34%. The firm had revenue of $852.69 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $759.75 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.19 EPS. ScanSource’s quarterly revenue was up 34.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that ScanSource, Inc. will post 3.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have commented on SCSC. Zacks Investment Research raised ScanSource from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Saturday, August 28th. TheStreet raised ScanSource from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday, August 30th. Northcoast Research raised ScanSource from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, Raymond James increased their target price on ScanSource from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 25th.

ScanSource, Inc engages in the development and provision of technology products and services. It operates through the Worldwide Barcode, Networking and Security; and Worldwide Communications and Services segments. The Worldwide Barcode, Networking and Security segment offers enterprise mobile computing, cyber security, automatic identification and data capture, point-of-sale, electronic physical security, and three-dimensional printing technologies.

