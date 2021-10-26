Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC Boosts Holdings in Liberty Global plc (NASDAQ:LBTYA)

Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Liberty Global plc (NASDAQ:LBTYA) by 1,233.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 974,967 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 901,867 shares during the quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC owned about 0.18% of Liberty Global worth $26,480,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Sigma Planning Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Liberty Global by 4.2% during the second quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 10,343 shares of the company’s stock valued at $281,000 after purchasing an additional 414 shares during the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Liberty Global by 5.4% during the 2nd quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 8,351 shares of the company’s stock worth $227,000 after purchasing an additional 429 shares in the last quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB raised its stake in shares of Liberty Global by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 55,268 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,501,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its stake in shares of Liberty Global by 15.5% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 5,438 shares of the company’s stock worth $148,000 after purchasing an additional 728 shares in the last quarter. Finally, US Bancorp DE increased its holdings in shares of Liberty Global by 191.4% during the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,250 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 821 shares during the last quarter. 26.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, CFO Charles H. R. Bracken sold 43,330 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.73, for a total value of $1,244,870.90. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 88,785 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,550,793.05. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 9.41% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on Liberty Global in a report on Tuesday, September 7th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $34.40 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered Liberty Global from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $31.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, October 5th. TheStreet raised Liberty Global from a “c+” rating to a “b+” rating in a report on Thursday, August 19th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised Liberty Global from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $28.30 to $36.40 in a report on Wednesday, September 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Liberty Global presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $32.80.

NASDAQ:LBTYA opened at $29.62 on Tuesday. Liberty Global plc has a 1 year low of $18.73 and a 1 year high of $30.58. The company has a current ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The stock has a market cap of $16.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 1.29. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $28.83 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $27.55.

Liberty Global (NASDAQ:LBTYA) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported $4.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Liberty Global had a return on equity of 10.05% and a net margin of 79.83%. The business had revenue of $3.11 billion for the quarter. Sell-side analysts forecast that Liberty Global plc will post 1.92 earnings per share for the current year.

About Liberty Global

Liberty Global Plc is an international television and broadband company, which engages in the provision of broadband communications services. It operates through the following geographical segments: U.K. and Ireland, Belgium, Switzerland, Central and Eastern Europe, and Central and Corporate. Its products include broadband, WiFi, connectivity products, TV platforms, and TV content.

