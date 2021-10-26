Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC Has $18.08 Million Stock Holdings in Five Below, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIVE)

Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Five Below, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIVE) by 854.8% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 93,568 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 83,768 shares during the period. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC’s holdings in Five Below were worth $18,084,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ameritas Investment Company LLC acquired a new stake in Five Below during the 1st quarter worth $26,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in Five Below in the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. Bessemer Group Inc. lifted its position in Five Below by 94.6% in the 2nd quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 181 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 88 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Five Below by 116.8% in the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 427 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $81,000 after acquiring an additional 230 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Mercantile Trust Co. bought a new stake in Five Below in the 2nd quarter valued at $126,000. 97.16% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:FIVE opened at $195.85 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $10.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.67, a PEG ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 1.27. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $197.80 and a 200 day simple moving average of $193.80. Five Below, Inc. has a one year low of $130.59 and a one year high of $237.86.

Five Below (NASDAQ:FIVE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 31st. The specialty retailer reported $1.15 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.11 by $0.04. Five Below had a net margin of 10.03% and a return on equity of 29.04%. The business had revenue of $646.55 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $657.86 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.53 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 51.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Five Below, Inc. will post 4.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on FIVE shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Five Below from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $241.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th. Telsey Advisory Group cut their price objective on shares of Five Below from $240.00 to $230.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 31st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on shares of Five Below from $275.00 to $265.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, September 2nd. Berenberg Bank reissued a “hold” rating and set a $185.00 price target on shares of Five Below in a research report on Tuesday, July 6th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $236.00 price target on shares of Five Below in a research report on Thursday, September 2nd. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Five Below currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $222.65.

Five Below Profile

Five Below, Inc engages in the operation of shopping center. It operates through the following segments: Leisure, Fashion and Home, and Party and Snack. The Leisure segment include items such as sporting goods, games, toys, tech, books, electronic accessories, and arts and crafts. The Fashion and Home segment consists personal accessories, “attitude“ t-shirts, beauty offerings, home goods, and storage options.

