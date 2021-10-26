Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC Has $22.96 Million Position in Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (NASDAQ:HBAN)

Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (NASDAQ:HBAN) by 187.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,608,909 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,049,533 shares during the period. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.16% of Huntington Bancshares worth $22,959,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Sei Investments Co. increased its stake in shares of Huntington Bancshares by 44.1% in the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 21,862 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $344,000 after purchasing an additional 6,691 shares during the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC grew its position in Huntington Bancshares by 286.0% during the 1st quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 214,732 shares of the bank’s stock worth $3,310,000 after acquiring an additional 159,101 shares during the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC grew its position in Huntington Bancshares by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 131,413 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,066,000 after acquiring an additional 2,256 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Huntington Bancshares in the 1st quarter valued at about $12,063,000. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new stake in shares of Huntington Bancshares in the 1st quarter valued at about $362,000. 76.75% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

HBAN has been the topic of a number of research reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Huntington Bancshares in a research note on Wednesday, July 7th. Raymond James upped their target price on Huntington Bancshares from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 7th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Huntington Bancshares from $18.50 to $18.75 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, August 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Huntington Bancshares in a report on Wednesday, August 18th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Huntington Bancshares from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, September 17th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Huntington Bancshares currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $16.23.

In other news, EVP Richard A. Pohle sold 4,837 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.50, for a total transaction of $79,810.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, General Counsel Jana J. Litsey sold 6,000 shares of Huntington Bancshares stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.75, for a total transaction of $100,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 16,184 shares of company stock worth $266,324 over the last ninety days. 1.04% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of HBAN stock opened at $16.64 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $15.36 and its two-hundred day moving average is $15.08. The company has a market capitalization of $24.57 billion, a PE ratio of 11.72 and a beta of 1.33. Huntington Bancshares Incorporated has a 12 month low of $9.66 and a 12 month high of $16.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.86.

Huntington Bancshares (NASDAQ:HBAN) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The bank reported $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $1.29 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.32 billion. Huntington Bancshares had a net margin of 31.76% and a return on equity of 12.87%. Sell-side analysts forecast that Huntington Bancshares Incorporated will post 1.57 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 17th will be paid a dividend of $0.155 per share. This is a boost from Huntington Bancshares’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. This represents a $0.62 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.73%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 16th. Huntington Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 86.96%.

Huntington Bancshares Profile

Huntington Bancshares, Inc operates as a bank holding company. It provides commercial and consumer banking services, mortgage banking services, automobile financing, recreational vehicle and marine financing, equipment leasing, investment management, trust services, brokerage services, insurance programs, and other financial products and services.

