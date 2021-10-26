Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC Purchases 13,113 Shares of Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK)

Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC boosted its position in Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK) by 5.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 246,790 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 13,113 shares during the quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC’s holdings in Duke Energy were worth $24,364,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Duke Energy by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 65,385,255 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $6,454,833,000 after acquiring an additional 828,757 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of Duke Energy by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 38,371,668 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $3,788,051,000 after buying an additional 338,896 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Duke Energy by 2.9% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 12,281,000 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,208,924,000 after buying an additional 350,852 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp raised its holdings in shares of Duke Energy by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 9,119,458 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $900,272,000 after buying an additional 24,219 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc raised its holdings in shares of Duke Energy by 4.6% during the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 7,683,953 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $758,559,000 after buying an additional 336,058 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.63% of the company’s stock.

Shares of DUK opened at $102.84 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21. The company has a market capitalization of $79.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.85, a PEG ratio of 3.75 and a beta of 0.26. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $102.70 and a 200 day moving average of $101.91. Duke Energy Co. has a 12 month low of $85.56 and a 12 month high of $108.38.

Duke Energy (NYSE:DUK) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The utilities provider reported $1.15 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $5.76 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.75 billion. Duke Energy had a return on equity of 8.73% and a net margin of 12.28%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Duke Energy Co. will post 5.21 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 12th will be given a $0.985 dividend. This represents a $3.94 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.83%. Duke Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 76.95%.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the company. KeyCorp boosted their price target on Duke Energy from $105.00 to $106.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 20th. Vertical Research cut Duke Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on Duke Energy from $112.00 to $104.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 4th. Mizuho lowered their target price on Duke Energy from $109.00 to $102.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 5th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut Duke Energy from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $107.10 to $109.00 in a report on Friday, August 20th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Duke Energy currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $104.50.

Duke Energy Profile

Duke Energy Corp. engages in the distribution of natural gas and energy related services. It operates through the following segments: Electric Utilities and Infrastructure; Gas Utilities and Infrastructure; and Commercial Renewables. The Electric Utilities and Infrastructure segment conducts operations in Duke Energy’s regulated electric utilities in the Carolinas, Florida and the Midwest.

