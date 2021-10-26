Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC Purchases 49,284 Shares of American Tower Co. (REIT) (NYSE:AMT)

Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of American Tower Co. (REIT) (NYSE:AMT) by 169.6% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 78,341 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 49,284 shares during the quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC’s holdings in American Tower were worth $21,163,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of AMT. Wagner Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in American Tower in the 1st quarter worth $26,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of American Tower during the 2nd quarter valued at about $34,000. Albion Financial Group UT acquired a new stake in shares of American Tower during the 2nd quarter valued at about $36,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC grew its position in shares of American Tower by 116.4% during the 2nd quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 158 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 85 shares during the period. Finally, KB Financial Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of American Tower during the 1st quarter valued at about $44,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.57% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director David E. Sharbutt sold 739 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $300.71, for a total transaction of $222,224.69. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Robert D. Hormats sold 100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $289.49, for a total transaction of $28,949.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 6,340 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,835,366.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.68% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AMT stock opened at $284.58 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.83. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $283.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $129.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 57.38, a P/E/G ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 0.24. American Tower Co. has a 12 month low of $197.50 and a 12 month high of $303.72.

American Tower (NYSE:AMT) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.65 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.27 by ($0.62). American Tower had a return on equity of 44.60% and a net margin of 25.84%. As a group, equities analysts expect that American Tower Co. will post 9.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 28th were issued a dividend of $1.31 per share. This is a boost from American Tower’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.27. This represents a $5.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.84%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 27th. American Tower’s dividend payout ratio is currently 62.09%.

Several research firms recently issued reports on AMT. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on American Tower from $250.00 to $295.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 8th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on American Tower from $280.00 to $305.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 16th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on American Tower from $270.00 to $316.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, September 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Oppenheimer cut American Tower from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $305.00 to $300.00 in a report on Friday, September 10th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of American Tower from $314.00 to $323.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $298.29.

American Tower Company Profile

American Tower Corp. provides real estate investment services, and owns, operates, and develops multitenant communications real estate properties. It operates through the following segments: U.S. & Canada, Asia-Pacific, Europe, Africa Latin America, and Services. The Asia-Pacific segment refers to the operations in Australia and India.

