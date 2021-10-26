Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD) is Cedar Brook Financial Partners LLC’s 3rd Largest Position

Cedar Brook Financial Partners LLC lifted its position in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD) by 34.5% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 100,118 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 25,668 shares during the quarter. Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF accounts for 2.2% of Cedar Brook Financial Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 3rd biggest holding. Cedar Brook Financial Partners LLC’s holdings in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF were worth $7,571,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Wealthfront Advisers LLC boosted its stake in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 24.2% in the 1st quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 8,114,410 shares of the company’s stock worth $591,703,000 after buying an additional 1,581,508 shares during the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its position in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 72.2% in the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 2,438,036 shares of the company’s stock valued at $184,365,000 after acquiring an additional 1,022,039 shares in the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. lifted its position in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 28.5% in the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 3,353,667 shares of the company’s stock valued at $244,703,000 after acquiring an additional 743,372 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC increased its holdings in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 21.7% in the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 3,567,557 shares of the company’s stock worth $269,779,000 after purchasing an additional 636,517 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $33,589,000.

NYSEARCA SCHD traded down $0.14 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $78.05. 12,459 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,876,051. Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF has a 52 week low of $54.26 and a 52 week high of $78.41. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $76.41 and a 200 day moving average price of $76.04.

