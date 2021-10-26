SciPlay Co. (NASDAQ:SCPL) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of SciPlay Co. (NASDAQ:SCPL) have been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the fourteen analysts that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $19.18.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Stifel Nicolaus cut SciPlay from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $17.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Friday, July 16th. Truist cut SciPlay from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $20.00 to $18.00 in a research note on Friday, July 16th. Wedbush cut SciPlay from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. Truist Financial cut SciPlay to a “hold” rating and set a $18.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Friday, July 16th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut SciPlay from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday.

Shares of SCPL opened at $21.69 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.22 and a beta of 0.41. SciPlay has a fifty-two week low of $11.76 and a fifty-two week high of $22.17. The business’s 50-day moving average is $19.15 and its 200-day moving average is $17.71.

SciPlay (NASDAQ:SCPL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, August 8th. The company reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.25 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $154.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $153.25 million. SciPlay had a net margin of 3.50% and a return on equity of 4.74%. On average, equities analysts predict that SciPlay will post 0.95 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Diametric Capital LP boosted its position in shares of SciPlay by 7.6% in the second quarter. Diametric Capital LP now owns 11,984 shares of the company’s stock valued at $203,000 after acquiring an additional 849 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in shares of SciPlay by 7.0% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 20,741 shares of the company’s stock valued at $352,000 after purchasing an additional 1,349 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of SciPlay by 3.0% in the second quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 61,909 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,049,000 after purchasing an additional 1,782 shares in the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV raised its stake in shares of SciPlay by 8.2% in the second quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 40,013 shares of the company’s stock valued at $678,000 after purchasing an additional 3,022 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp raised its stake in shares of SciPlay by 3.0% in the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 107,322 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,819,000 after purchasing an additional 3,157 shares in the last quarter. 17.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

SciPlay Corp. engages in the development and publishing of digital games on mobile and web platforms. It offers social casino games that include Jackpot Party Casino, Gold Fish Casino, Hot Shot Casino and Quick Hit Slots, and casual games, which include Monopoly Slots, Bingo Showdown, and 88 Fortunes Slots.

