Scry.info Achieves Market Capitalization of $2.31 Million (DDD)

Scry.info (CURRENCY:DDD) traded up 4.6% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on October 26th. Scry.info has a total market cap of $2.31 million and $102,208.00 worth of Scry.info was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Scry.info has traded up 20.5% against the dollar. One Scry.info coin can now be bought for about $0.0052 or 0.00000009 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Scry.info Coin Profile

DDD is a coin. It was first traded on January 14th, 2018. Scry.info’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 440,057,074 coins. Scry.info’s official message board is medium.com/@scryscry8 . Scry.info’s official website is home.scry.info . Scry.info’s official Twitter account is @scryscry8

According to CryptoCompare, “Scry.info is a blockchain-based trading data provider. It provides users (cryptocurrency market players) with the features for storage, verification, utilization, analysis, sharing and trading of real-world data. Scry.info works as a data marketplace, where users can access the data provided by the community by paying DDD tokens. The DDD is an Ethereum-based (ERC-20) Cryptocurrency. It is the token that fuels the platform as it will be the mean for the users to pay for access to the available data, and the data providers to be rewarded for uploading it. “

Buying and Selling Scry.info

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Scry.info directly using U.S. dollars.

