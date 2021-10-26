Scry.info (DDD) Reaches Market Capitalization of $2.18 Million

Scry.info (CURRENCY:DDD) traded up 0.3% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 0:00 AM ET on October 25th. Scry.info has a market capitalization of $2.18 million and $78,373.00 worth of Scry.info was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Scry.info has traded up 10.4% against the US dollar. One Scry.info coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0049 or 0.00000008 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Scry.info alerts:

Starname (IOV) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $4,099.30 or 0.08159023 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $31.89 or 0.00051160 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001604 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 5.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.71 or 0.00002740 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.32 or 0.00002639 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 9.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $137.10 or 0.00219928 BTC.

Fantom (FTM) traded 8.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.17 or 0.00005087 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $65.35 or 0.00104824 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.87 or 0.00011012 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

About Scry.info

Scry.info is a coin. Its genesis date was January 14th, 2018. Scry.info’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 440,057,074 coins. Scry.info’s official website is home.scry.info . Scry.info’s official Twitter account is @scryscry8 . Scry.info’s official message board is medium.com/@scryscry8

According to CryptoCompare, “Scry.info is a blockchain-based trading data provider. It provides users (cryptocurrency market players) with the features for storage, verification, utilization, analysis, sharing and trading of real-world data. Scry.info works as a data marketplace, where users can access the data provided by the community by paying DDD tokens. The DDD is an Ethereum-based (ERC-20) Cryptocurrency. It is the token that fuels the platform as it will be the mean for the users to pay for access to the available data, and the data providers to be rewarded for uploading it. “

Scry.info Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Scry.info directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Scry.info should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Scry.info using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Scry.info Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Scry.info and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.