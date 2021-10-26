Sea Limited (NYSE:SE) Shares Acquired by Capital International Inc. CA

Capital International Inc. CA raised its position in shares of Sea Limited (NYSE:SE) by 73.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 379,234 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock after purchasing an additional 160,026 shares during the period. SEA accounts for approximately 0.9% of Capital International Inc. CA’s holdings, making the stock its 22nd biggest position. Capital International Inc. CA owned approximately 0.07% of SEA worth $104,138,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in shares of SEA by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 32,395,213 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock worth $7,231,584,000 after buying an additional 188,500 shares in the last quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. raised its position in shares of SEA by 2.2% during the 2nd quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 9,812,943 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock worth $2,694,635,000 after buying an additional 209,239 shares in the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC raised its position in shares of SEA by 30.4% during the 2nd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 4,288,239 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock worth $1,177,550,000 after buying an additional 998,983 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of SEA by 520.9% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,345,583 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock worth $918,698,000 after buying an additional 2,806,772 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Coatue Management LLC raised its position in shares of SEA by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. Coatue Management LLC now owns 3,205,370 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock worth $715,535,000 after buying an additional 60,533 shares in the last quarter. 52.00% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of analysts recently commented on the stock. DZ Bank initiated coverage on shares of SEA in a report on Wednesday, September 29th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $400.00 target price on the stock. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of SEA from $335.00 to $424.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 15th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of SEA from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of SEA from $300.00 to $320.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upgraded shares of SEA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $325.00 to $400.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $303.75.

Shares of SE traded down $1.69 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $346.63. The stock had a trading volume of 24,450 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,672,751. Sea Limited has a 52 week low of $155.10 and a 52 week high of $372.70. The company’s fifty day moving average is $329.48 and its two-hundred day moving average is $286.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 1.60 and a quick ratio of 1.58. The stock has a market capitalization of $187.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -97.13 and a beta of 1.32.

SEA (NYSE:SE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 16th. The Internet company based in Singapore reported ($0.61) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.52) by ($0.09). The company had revenue of $2.28 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.02 billion. SEA had a negative return on equity of 64.29% and a negative net margin of 26.46%. The firm’s revenue was up 158.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.68) EPS. Equities analysts predict that Sea Limited will post -3.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

SEA Profile

Sea Ltd. is an internet and mobile platform company, which engages in the provision of online gaming services. It operates through the following segments: Digital Entertainment, E-Commerce, and Digital Financial Services. The Digital Entertainment segment offers and develops mobile and PC online games.

