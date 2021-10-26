Seabridge Gold Inc. (TSE:SEA) Senior Officer Christopher Justin Reynolds Sells 22,232 Shares

Seabridge Gold Inc. (TSE:SEA) (NYSE:SA) Senior Officer Christopher Justin Reynolds sold 22,232 shares of Seabridge Gold stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$22.58, for a total value of C$501,998.56. Following the sale, the insider now owns 156,539 shares in the company, valued at C$3,534,650.62.

SEA traded down C$0.02 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting C$22.75. The stock had a trading volume of 55,364 shares, compared to its average volume of 69,760. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is C$21.47 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$21.90. Seabridge Gold Inc. has a 1 year low of C$18.95 and a 1 year high of C$29.00. The stock has a market cap of C$1.75 billion and a PE ratio of 733.87. The company has a quick ratio of 4.72, a current ratio of 4.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05.

Seabridge Gold (TSE:SEA) (NYSE:SA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 13th. The company reported C($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C($0.06) by C$0.03. As a group, equities analysts expect that Seabridge Gold Inc. will post -0.22 EPS for the current year.

Separately, Canaccord Genuity lifted their target price on Seabridge Gold from C$30.00 to C$32.00 and gave the stock a “na” rating in a research note on Friday, July 16th.

Seabridge Gold Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition and exploration of gold properties in North America. The company also explores for copper, silver, rhenium, and molybdenum ores. Its principal projects are 100% owned Kerr-Sulphurets-Mitchell property and Iskut project located in British Columbia, Canada; Courageous Lake property situated in Northwest Territories, Canada; Snowstorm project located in the Getchell Gold Belt of Northern Nevada; and 3 Aces project located in the Yukon Territory.

