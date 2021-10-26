Securitas (OTCMKTS:SCTBF) Rating Reiterated by UBS Group

UBS Group reissued their buy rating on shares of Securitas (OTCMKTS:SCTBF) in a report published on Friday, The Fly reports.

Several other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on SCTBF. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an underperform rating on shares of Securitas in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. SEB Equities raised shares of Securitas from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Monday, September 27th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an underweight rating on shares of Securitas in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised shares of Securitas from a neutral rating to an outperform rating and set a $165.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, September 27th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $165.00.

Shares of SCTBF opened at $16.57 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $16.54 and a 200 day moving average of $16.57. Securitas has a twelve month low of $14.19 and a twelve month high of $17.55.

Securitas AB engages in the provision of security services. It operates through the following segments: Security Services North America, Security Services Europe, Security Services Ibero-America, and Other. The Security Services North America segment provides security services in the U. S., Canada, and Mexico.

