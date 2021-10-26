Security National Bank of Sioux City Iowa IA Has $1.68 Million Stock Position in Leidos Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LDOS)

Security National Bank of Sioux City Iowa IA reduced its holdings in Leidos Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LDOS) by 4.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 16,657 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 832 shares during the quarter. Security National Bank of Sioux City Iowa IA’s holdings in Leidos were worth $1,684,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Oak Ridge Investments LLC increased its stake in shares of Leidos by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter. Oak Ridge Investments LLC now owns 4,905 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $496,000 after purchasing an additional 112 shares during the last quarter. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC increased its stake in shares of Leidos by 6.4% during the 2nd quarter. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC now owns 1,933 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $195,000 after purchasing an additional 117 shares during the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. increased its stake in shares of Leidos by 12.2% during the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,421 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $137,000 after purchasing an additional 154 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC grew its stake in Leidos by 8.1% in the 2nd quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 2,574 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $260,000 after buying an additional 192 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mutual of America Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Leidos by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 17,459 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,765,000 after buying an additional 203 shares in the last quarter. 75.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on LDOS shares. Robert W. Baird reduced their price objective on shares of Leidos from $120.00 to $110.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Argus lowered shares of Leidos from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 20th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Leidos from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $104.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, September 8th. Finally, Cowen restated a “buy” rating and set a $119.00 price target on shares of Leidos in a research report on Friday, October 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Leidos has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $115.44.

In other news, insider James Robert Moos sold 7,500 shares of Leidos stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.67, for a total value of $740,025.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link . Also, Director Gary Stephen May sold 500 shares of Leidos stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.55, for a total value of $48,275.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 8,672 shares in the company, valued at $837,281.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Company insiders own 1.57% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:LDOS traded down $0.81 on Tuesday, hitting $101.04. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,412 shares, compared to its average volume of 651,050. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $96.79 and a 200 day simple moving average of $100.70. Leidos Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $79.15 and a 1 year high of $113.75. The company has a market capitalization of $14.30 billion, a PE ratio of 19.94, a PEG ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 0.97.

Leidos (NYSE:LDOS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The aerospace company reported $1.52 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.58 by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $3.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.38 billion. Leidos had a net margin of 5.54% and a return on equity of 23.24%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 18.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.55 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Leidos Holdings, Inc. will post 6.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 15th were issued a dividend of $0.36 per share. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.43%. This is a boost from Leidos’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.34. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 14th. Leidos’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 24.70%.

Leidos Profile

Leidos Holdings, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of scientific, engineering and information technology services and solutions in the areas of defense, intelligence, civil and health markets. It operates through the following three segments: Defense Solutions, Civil, and Health.

