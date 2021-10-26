Security National Bank of Sioux City Iowa IA Increases Stock Holdings in Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL)

Security National Bank of Sioux City Iowa IA increased its holdings in shares of Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL) by 10.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 32,681 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock after buying an additional 2,968 shares during the period. Oracle comprises approximately 2.0% of Security National Bank of Sioux City Iowa IA’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 11th largest holding. Security National Bank of Sioux City Iowa IA’s holdings in Oracle were worth $2,544,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in ORCL. Baldrige Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Oracle in the 2nd quarter valued at $28,000. Financial Insights Inc. acquired a new position in Oracle in the 2nd quarter valued at about $28,000. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC acquired a new position in Oracle in the 2nd quarter valued at about $28,000. Cowen Prime Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Oracle in the 2nd quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, tru Independence LLC acquired a new position in Oracle in the 2nd quarter valued at about $37,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 44.47% of the company’s stock.

Oracle stock traded down $0.17 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $97.72. 174,553 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 11,791,143. Oracle Co. has a 12-month low of $55.14 and a 12-month high of $98.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.77, a quick ratio of 2.30 and a current ratio of 2.30. The stock has a market cap of $267.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 0.80. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $90.34 and its 200 day simple moving average is $84.39.

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, September 12th. The enterprise software provider reported $1.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $9.73 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.77 billion. Oracle had a net margin of 33.96% and a return on equity of 146.83%. Oracle’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.82 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Oracle Co. will post 4.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 26th. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 12th will be issued a $0.32 dividend. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.31%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 8th. Oracle’s dividend payout ratio is currently 30.77%.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on ORCL shares. Cowen restated a “buy” rating and issued a $93.00 price objective on shares of Oracle in a report on Friday, September 10th. Barclays increased their target price on shares of Oracle from $83.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, September 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $89.00 target price on shares of Oracle in a report on Tuesday, September 14th. KeyCorp increased their target price on shares of Oracle from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Oracle in a report on Tuesday, September 14th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Oracle currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $82.25.

In related news, Director Rona Alison Fairhead bought 1,286 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, September 20th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $85.12 per share, for a total transaction of $109,464.32. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Dorian Daley sold 175,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, September 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.58, for a total value of $15,851,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 502,376 shares of company stock worth $45,247,196. Insiders own 39.10% of the company’s stock.

Oracle Corp. engages in the provision of products and services that address all aspects of corporate information technology environments. It operates through the following business segments: Cloud and License, Hardware, and Services. The Cloud and License segment markets, sells, and delivers applications, platform, and infrastructure technologies.

