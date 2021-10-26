Security National Bank of Sioux City Iowa IA Makes New $351,000 Investment in Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV)

Security National Bank of Sioux City Iowa IA bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 2,550 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $351,000.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Founders Capital Management acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF in the second quarter valued at about $27,000. Truvestments Capital LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 332.6% in the second quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC now owns 199 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 153 shares during the period. Horan Securities Inc. grew its position in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 451.0% in the second quarter. Horan Securities Inc. now owns 270 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 221 shares during the period. Corsicana & Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF in the second quarter valued at about $38,000. Finally, Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 65.7% in the first quarter. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC now owns 328 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA:VTV traded up $0.38 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $143.89. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 55,351 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,756,927. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $139.61 and its 200 day simple moving average is $138.42. Vanguard Value ETF has a 12-month low of $100.68 and a 12-month high of $143.74.

Vanguard Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of predominantly large United States companies.

