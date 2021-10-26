Security National Bank of Sioux City Iowa IA Raises Stock Holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM)

Security National Bank of Sioux City Iowa IA boosted its stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) by 41.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,587 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,043 shares during the period. Security National Bank of Sioux City Iowa IA’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $558,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Amundi purchased a new stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. during the second quarter worth about $593,484,000. Capital International Investors increased its stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 7.8% during the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 38,321,985 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,834,601,000 after purchasing an additional 2,769,555 shares during the period. Prospera Financial Services Inc increased its stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 2,515.8% during the second quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc now owns 2,333,355 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $12,153,000 after purchasing an additional 2,244,152 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 165.8% during the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 2,522,918 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $392,415,000 after purchasing an additional 1,573,771 shares during the period. Finally, FMR LLC increased its stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 3.2% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 48,763,496 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $7,584,673,000 after purchasing an additional 1,513,407 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.67% of the company’s stock.

Shares of JPM stock traded up $1.32 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $172.26. The stock had a trading volume of 187,702 shares, compared to its average volume of 13,481,151. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a twelve month low of $95.24 and a twelve month high of $172.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 0.85 and a quick ratio of 0.85. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $161.41 and its 200 day moving average is $157.94. The firm has a market capitalization of $514.74 billion, a PE ratio of 11.49, a PEG ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 1.20.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 13th. The financial services provider reported $3.74 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.00 by $0.74. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a return on equity of 19.26% and a net margin of 37.71%. The business had revenue of $29.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $29.63 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.92 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 14.05 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, October 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, October 6th will be paid a dividend of $1.00 per share. This represents a $4.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.32%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, October 5th. This is a boost from JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.90. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s dividend payout ratio is 45.05%.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on JPM. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods began coverage on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research note on Wednesday, July 7th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $167.00 target price on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $198.00 target price on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. Berenberg Bank set a $125.00 target price on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research note on Monday, October 18th. Credit Suisse Group set a $177.00 target price on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $175.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, September 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, JPMorgan Chase & Co. presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $168.56.

JPMorgan Chase & Co is a financial holding company. It provides financial and investment banking services. The firm offers a range of investment banking products and services in all capital markets, including advising on corporate strategy and structure, capital raising in equity and debt markets, risk management, market making in cash securities and derivative instruments, and brokerage and research.

