Security National Bank of Sioux City Iowa IA Sells 1,165 Shares of The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD)

Security National Bank of Sioux City Iowa IA trimmed its holdings in shares of The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) by 15.8% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 6,197 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 1,165 shares during the quarter. The Home Depot accounts for 1.6% of Security National Bank of Sioux City Iowa IA’s holdings, making the stock its 20th biggest holding. Security National Bank of Sioux City Iowa IA’s holdings in The Home Depot were worth $1,976,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Capital International Inc. CA boosted its stake in shares of The Home Depot by 23.0% during the second quarter. Capital International Inc. CA now owns 71,022 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $22,648,000 after purchasing an additional 13,275 shares in the last quarter. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. boosted its stake in shares of The Home Depot by 53.5% during the second quarter. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. now owns 8,457 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $2,697,000 after purchasing an additional 2,946 shares in the last quarter. JT Stratford LLC boosted its stake in shares of The Home Depot by 2.2% during the second quarter. JT Stratford LLC now owns 10,624 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $3,388,000 after purchasing an additional 229 shares in the last quarter. Cedar Brook Financial Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of The Home Depot by 311.4% during the second quarter. Cedar Brook Financial Partners LLC now owns 4,299 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $1,371,000 after purchasing an additional 3,254 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of The Home Depot by 172.8% during the second quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 786,303 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $250,745,000 after purchasing an additional 498,119 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.97% of the company’s stock.

HD stock traded up $0.19 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $371.45. 79,150 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,835,539. The firm has a market cap of $392.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.11, a PEG ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.31, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 0.35. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $332.97 and its 200-day simple moving average is $324.88. The Home Depot, Inc. has a 1-year low of $246.59 and a 1-year high of $371.66.

The Home Depot (NYSE:HD) last announced its earnings results on Monday, August 16th. The home improvement retailer reported $4.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.43 by $0.10. The Home Depot had a net margin of 10.55% and a return on equity of 709.19%. The business had revenue of $41.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $40.74 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $4.02 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 14.45 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 16th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 2nd were given a $1.65 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 1st. This represents a $6.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.78%. The Home Depot’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 54.86%.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Loop Capital downgraded shares of The Home Depot from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $370.00 to $325.00 in a research note on Friday, October 8th. OTR Global downgraded shares of The Home Depot to a “positive” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of The Home Depot from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $376.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of The Home Depot from $360.00 to $365.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, September 30th. Finally, Raymond James raised their target price on shares of The Home Depot from $350.00 to $360.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 16th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $344.29.

In related news, CEO Craig A. Menear sold 68,468 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $325.46, for a total value of $22,283,595.28. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Hector A. Padilla sold 1,154 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $325.62, for a total value of $375,765.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 74,622 shares of company stock worth $24,302,611. Company insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

The Home Depot, Inc engages in the sale of building materials and home improvement products. Its products include building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products and decor products. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: U.S., Canada and Mexico. It offers home improvement installation services, and tool and equipment rental.

