Security National Bank of Sioux City Iowa IA Sells 2,660 Shares of General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS)

Security National Bank of Sioux City Iowa IA reduced its stake in General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS) by 9.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 24,113 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,660 shares during the quarter. Security National Bank of Sioux City Iowa IA’s holdings in General Mills were worth $1,469,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Capital International Investors raised its stake in shares of General Mills by 62.7% in the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 25,347,517 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,554,359,000 after buying an additional 9,763,868 shares during the period. Inscription Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of General Mills by 666.9% in the second quarter. Inscription Capital LLC now owns 49,309 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,004,000 after buying an additional 42,879 shares during the period. Te Ahumairangi Investment Management Ltd raised its stake in shares of General Mills by 40.7% in the first quarter. Te Ahumairangi Investment Management Ltd now owns 59,104 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,624,000 after buying an additional 17,099 shares during the period. Clark Capital Management Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of General Mills by 2.3% in the second quarter. Clark Capital Management Group Inc. now owns 362,644 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,096,000 after buying an additional 7,984 shares during the period. Finally, IFM Investors Pty Ltd raised its stake in shares of General Mills by 19.3% in the second quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 78,884 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,806,000 after buying an additional 12,763 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 75.07% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on General Mills in a research note on Thursday, September 23rd. They issued a “hold” rating and a $64.00 price objective on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on General Mills from $65.00 to $66.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 23rd. Morgan Stanley downgraded General Mills from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $57.00 to $51.00 in a research note on Tuesday, September 21st. Citigroup raised General Mills from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $63.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Thursday, September 30th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group downgraded General Mills from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $68.00 to $63.00 in a research note on Monday, September 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $61.57.

Shares of General Mills stock traded up $0.21 on Tuesday, reaching $62.10. The company had a trading volume of 40,070 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,088,058. The firm has a market cap of $37.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.45, a P/E/G ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 0.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 0.70 and a quick ratio of 0.48. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $59.58 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $60.56. General Mills, Inc. has a 1 year low of $53.96 and a 1 year high of $64.65.

General Mills (NYSE:GIS) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, September 21st. The company reported $0.99 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $4.54 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.30 billion. General Mills had a return on equity of 25.61% and a net margin of 12.91%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 4.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.00 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that General Mills, Inc. will post 3.78 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 8th will be issued a $0.51 dividend. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.29%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 7th. General Mills’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 53.83%.

In other General Mills news, insider Sean N. Walker sold 4,894 shares of General Mills stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.76, for a total value of $307,147.44. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Shawn P. Ogrady sold 28,614 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.48, for a total transaction of $1,730,574.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 52,964 shares of company stock valued at $3,224,438. Company insiders own 0.53% of the company’s stock.

General Mills Company Profile

General Mills, Inc engages in the manufacture and marketing of branded consumer foods sold through retail stores. It operates through the following segments: North America Retail, Europe & Australia, Convenience Stores & Foodservice, Pet and Asia & Latin America. The North America Retail segment includes grocery stores, mass merchandisers, membership stores, natural food chains, drug, dollar and discount chains and e-commerce grocery providers.

