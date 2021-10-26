Security National Bank of Sioux City Iowa IA Takes $959,000 Position in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHG)

Security National Bank of Sioux City Iowa IA bought a new stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHG) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 6,567 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $959,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Capital Analysts LLC purchased a new position in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. Clean Yield Group purchased a new position in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF in the second quarter worth about $37,000. Armor Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF in the second quarter worth about $80,000. Pflug Koory LLC purchased a new position in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF in the second quarter worth about $100,000. Finally, Blume Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 91.8% in the second quarter. Blume Capital Management Inc. now owns 767 shares of the company’s stock worth $112,000 after buying an additional 367 shares during the last quarter.

Get Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF alerts:

Shares of SCHG stock traded up $1.07 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $159.14. The company had a trading volume of 2,830 shares, compared to its average volume of 406,881. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $153.14 and a 200-day moving average price of $146.03. Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF has a one year low of $110.76 and a one year high of $158.34.

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Growth Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap growth portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S.

Read More: Commodities

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SCHG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHG).

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.