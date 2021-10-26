Select Energy Services (WTTR) Set to Announce Earnings on Tuesday

Select Energy Services (NYSE:WTTR) is set to post its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, November 2nd. Analysts expect Select Energy Services to post earnings of ($0.07) per share for the quarter. Individual that wish to listen to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Select Energy Services (NYSE:WTTR) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported ($0.19) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.12) by ($0.07). Select Energy Services had a negative return on equity of 12.33% and a negative net margin of 16.35%. The business had revenue of $161.12 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $165.05 million. On average, analysts expect Select Energy Services to post $-1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get Select Energy Services alerts:

Shares of WTTR opened at $6.66 on Tuesday. Select Energy Services has a 52-week low of $2.80 and a 52-week high of $7.58. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $5.52 and its two-hundred day moving average is $5.67. The stock has a market cap of $719.16 million, a PE ratio of -6.47 and a beta of 2.80.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Select Energy Services stock. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in Select Energy Services, Inc. (NYSE:WTTR) by 40.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 309,811 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 88,899 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned about 0.30% of Select Energy Services worth $1,872,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. 58.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on WTTR. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Select Energy Services from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, August 13th. Seaport Global Securities began coverage on shares of Select Energy Services in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $5.75 price target on the stock. Finally, Seaport Res Ptn reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Select Energy Services in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Select Energy Services currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $5.99.

Select Energy Services Company Profile

Select Energy Services Inc engages in the provision of water management and chemical solutions. It operates through the following business segments: Water Services, Oilfield Chemicals, and Water Infrastructure. The Water Services segment consists of services businesses, including water transfer, flowback and well testing, fluids hauling, water containment and water network automation, primarily serving E&P companies.

See Also: Dividend Yield

Receive News & Ratings for Select Energy Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Select Energy Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.