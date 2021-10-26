Selecta Biosciences (NASDAQ:SELB) Rating Reiterated by HC Wainwright

HC Wainwright reissued their buy rating on shares of Selecta Biosciences (NASDAQ:SELB) in a report issued on Friday morning, AnalystRatings.com reports. They currently have a $6.00 target price on the stock.

A number of other brokerages have also weighed in on SELB. Zacks Investment Research raised Selecta Biosciences from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $4.75 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $6.00 target price on shares of Selecta Biosciences in a research report on Monday, October 11th. Finally, Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $3.50 target price on shares of Selecta Biosciences in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, Selecta Biosciences currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $7.32.

Shares of SELB opened at $3.58 on Friday. Selecta Biosciences has a 52-week low of $2.67 and a 52-week high of $5.70. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $4.24 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $4.02. The firm has a market cap of $411.98 million, a PE ratio of -7.91 and a beta of 1.02.

Selecta Biosciences (NASDAQ:SELB) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 11th. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.12) by $0.16. The business had revenue of $19.66 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.83 million. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Selecta Biosciences will post -0.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Selecta Biosciences news, Director Timothy C. Barabe acquired 9,000 shares of Selecta Biosciences stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 18th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $4.00 per share, for a total transaction of $36,000.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 190,013 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $760,052. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Carsten Brunn sold 15,313 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.39, for a total value of $67,224.07. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 24.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in SELB. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in Selecta Biosciences by 260.0% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,126,139 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,621,000 after purchasing an additional 1,535,557 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Selecta Biosciences by 361.2% during the 1st quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,854,854 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,393,000 after buying an additional 1,452,681 shares during the last quarter. Acuta Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Selecta Biosciences during the 1st quarter valued at $3,724,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Selecta Biosciences by 14.0% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,242,087 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,246,000 after buying an additional 767,763 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its position in shares of Selecta Biosciences by 277.5% during the 2nd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 938,046 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,921,000 after buying an additional 689,560 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 45.09% of the company’s stock.

Selecta Biosciences Company Profile

Selecta Biosciences, Inc operates as a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the research and development of nanoparticle immunomodulatory drugs for the treatment and prevention of human diseases. It produces the Synthetic Vaccine Particles (SVP) platform for immune tolerance and immune stimulation.

