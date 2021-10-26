Seneca Foods Co. (NASDAQ:SENEA) Shares Sold by Legal & General Group Plc

Legal & General Group Plc lowered its stake in Seneca Foods Co. (NASDAQ:SENEA) by 25.0% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 13,392 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,465 shares during the quarter. Legal & General Group Plc’s holdings in Seneca Foods were worth $684,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in Seneca Foods by 12.7% in the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 27,731 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,304,000 after purchasing an additional 3,121 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. lifted its holdings in Seneca Foods by 471.4% in the 2nd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,480 shares of the company’s stock valued at $178,000 after purchasing an additional 2,871 shares in the last quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Seneca Foods by 6.1% in the 2nd quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 8,591 shares of the company’s stock valued at $439,000 after purchasing an additional 491 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Seneca Foods by 13.8% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 120,625 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,680,000 after purchasing an additional 14,589 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lifted its holdings in Seneca Foods by 11.4% in the 2nd quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 10,171 shares of the company’s stock valued at $520,000 after purchasing an additional 1,042 shares in the last quarter. 60.02% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of SENEA stock opened at $52.58 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $49.33 and its two-hundred day moving average is $49.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a current ratio of 2.78. The firm has a market capitalization of $467.49 million, a P/E ratio of 4.03 and a beta of 0.75. Seneca Foods Co. has a fifty-two week low of $36.22 and a fifty-two week high of $62.37.

Seneca Foods (NASDAQ:SENEA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 11th. The company reported $1.55 EPS for the quarter. Seneca Foods had a return on equity of 24.63% and a net margin of 8.45%. The business had revenue of $235.04 million for the quarter.

Seneca Foods Corp. engages in the processing and sale of packaged fruits and vegetables. The company offers canned, frozen and bottled produce, and snack chips products. It operates through the following segments: Packaging and Sale of Fruits and Vegetables, Packaging and Sale of Prepared Food Products, Sale of Snack Products, and Other Products.

