Sensata Technologies (NYSE:ST) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.04 EPS

Sensata Technologies (NYSE:ST) announced its earnings results on Tuesday. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.87 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.83 by $0.04, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Sensata Technologies had a net margin of 10.06% and a return on equity of 19.20%. The business had revenue of $951.02 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $929.74 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.66 earnings per share. Sensata Technologies’s quarterly revenue was up 20.6% on a year-over-year basis. Sensata Technologies updated its Q4 2021 guidance to $0.760-$0.820 EPS and its Q4 guidance to $0.76-$0.82 EPS.

Sensata Technologies stock traded down $0.93 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $55.77. The stock had a trading volume of 27,846 shares, compared to its average volume of 949,434. Sensata Technologies has a 52 week low of $42.52 and a 52 week high of $64.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46, a current ratio of 3.80 and a quick ratio of 3.19. The company has a market cap of $8.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.55, a PEG ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 1.40. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $57.64 and its 200-day moving average price is $57.80.

Get Sensata Technologies alerts:

A number of research analysts have weighed in on ST shares. TheStreet upgraded shares of Sensata Technologies from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 18th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Sensata Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $62.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of Sensata Technologies in a research note on Tuesday, September 21st. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $63.00 price objective for the company. Citigroup cut their price objective on shares of Sensata Technologies from $65.00 to $60.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, Robert W. Baird reissued a “buy” rating and set a $66.00 price target on shares of Sensata Technologies in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $64.80.

In related news, CFO Paul S. Vasington sold 20,362 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.62, for a total value of $1,173,258.44. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Corporate insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

About Sensata Technologies

Sensata Technologies Holding Plc is a global industrial technology company, which engages in the designing, manufacturing, and marketing of electromechanical, electronic sensors and controls. The firm operates through the following two segments: Performance Sensing and Sensing Solutions. The Performance Sensing segment designs and manufactures sensors for the automotive and heavy vehicle and off-road markets.

Further Reading: Death Cross

Receive News & Ratings for Sensata Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sensata Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.