Sentage (NASDAQ:SNTG) Trading Down 3.9%

Sentage Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:SNTG)’s share price dropped 3.9% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $2.21 and last traded at $2.24. Approximately 295,326 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 65% from the average daily volume of 849,394 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.33.

The business’s 50 day moving average is $3.50.

About Sentage (NASDAQ:SNTG)

Sentage Holdings Inc provides a range of financial services in consumer loan repayment and collection management, loan recommendation, and prepaid payment network services in China. The company was founded in 2009 and is based in Shanghai, the People's Republic of China.

