Sentinel Reaches Market Capitalization of $202.40 Million (DVPN)

Sentinel (CURRENCY:DVPN) traded 9.2% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on October 26th. Sentinel has a market cap of $202.40 million and $1.90 million worth of Sentinel was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Sentinel has traded up 27.4% against the US dollar. One Sentinel coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0379 or 0.00000062 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

CyberVein (CVT) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0104 or 0.00000017 BTC.

U Network (UUU) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

eosDAC (EOSDAC) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0019 or 0.00000003 BTC.

AdHive (ADH) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Daneel (DAN) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000002 BTC.

About Sentinel

Sentinel (CRYPTO:DVPN) is a coin. It was first traded on October 3rd, 2017. Sentinel’s total supply is 12,929,058,272 coins and its circulating supply is 5,343,529,118 coins. The Reddit community for Sentinel is https://reddit.com/r/SENT and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Sentinel’s official message board is t.me/Sentinel_Announcements . Sentinel’s official Twitter account is @SentinelGroupio and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Sentinel is sentinel.co

According to CryptoCompare, “Sentinel is a modern VPN backed by the blockchain anonymity and security. The Sentinel token (SENT) is an ERC-20 token that will be used to reward the users who share unused bandwidth within the platform. “

Sentinel Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Sentinel directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Sentinel should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Sentinel using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

