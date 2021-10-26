ServiceNow (NOW) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

ServiceNow (NYSE:NOW) will release its earnings data after the market closes on Wednesday, October 27th. Analysts expect ServiceNow to post earnings of $0.27 per share for the quarter. Persons that are interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

ServiceNow (NYSE:NOW) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The information technology services provider reported $1.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16 by $1.26. The business had revenue of $1.41 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.36 billion. ServiceNow had a return on equity of 9.10% and a net margin of 3.30%. On average, analysts expect ServiceNow to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $2 EPS for the next fiscal year.

NYSE:NOW opened at $688.85 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.08. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $634.44 and its 200 day simple moving average is $564.85. The company has a market cap of $136.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 820.07, a P/E/G ratio of 17.05 and a beta of 0.92. ServiceNow has a 52-week low of $448.27 and a 52-week high of $693.47.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on NOW. Needham & Company LLC lifted their target price on ServiceNow from $591.00 to $641.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Truist Securities boosted their price target on ServiceNow from $575.00 to $640.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Canaccord Genuity boosted their price target on ServiceNow from $600.00 to $650.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Oppenheimer boosted their price target on ServiceNow from $700.00 to $775.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded ServiceNow from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $614.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, ServiceNow currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $663.97.

In other ServiceNow news, Director Anita M. Sands sold 994 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $600.00, for a total transaction of $596,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 707 shares in the company, valued at $424,200. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Fay Sien Goon sold 979 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $599.36, for a total value of $586,773.44. Following the sale, the insider now owns 4,498 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,695,921.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 31,861 shares of company stock valued at $18,888,544. 0.35% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in ServiceNow stock. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW) by 1.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,277,395 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 86,441 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned about 3.67% of ServiceNow worth $3,999,292,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.42% of the company’s stock.

About ServiceNow

ServiceNow, Inc engages in the provision of enterprise cloud computing solutions. The firm delivers digital workflows on a single enterprise cloud platform called the Now Platform. Its product portfolio is focused on providing Information Technology, Employee and Customer workflows. It offers its solutions for the industries under the categories of government, financial services, healthcare, telecommunications, manufacturing, IT services, technology, oil & gas, education, and consumer products.

